Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia plans record $18 billion subsidy spend in inflation fight

06/25/2022 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of a Malaysia Ringgit note

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is expected to spend 77.3 billion ringgit ($17.6 billion) in subsidies and cash aid this year, the largest amount in history, to help temper the effects of rising prices, its finance minister said on Saturday.

Prices of goods have jumped in Malaysia in recent months due to supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and the impact of war in Ukraine. Food inflation rose 5.2% from a year earlier in May, the highest since November 2011, government data showed this week.

Malaysia is projected to spend 51 billion ringgit on consumer subsidies including for fuel, electricity, and food, assuming that commodity market prices remain at current levels, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said in a statement.

The government will also distribute 11.7 billion ringgit in cash aid, and 14.6 billion ringgit in other subsidies, he said.

Malaysia said on Wednesday it would disburse nearly $400 million this month to help households cope with rising food and living costs.

Earlier this month, it said an increase in government revenue from rising commodity prices was insufficient to offset an expected spike in subsidy spending this year.

($1 = 4.4000 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:24aNorth Korea denounces U.S. 'aggression' as it marks war anniversary
RE
08:22aMalaysia plans record $18 billion subsidy spend in inflation fight
RE
08:20aMondelez to reopen war-damaged potato-chip plant outside Kyiv
RE
08:07aU.S. screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, highest since early 2020
RE
08:04aUK PM Johnson vows to lead Conservatives to next election
RE
08:03aAnalysis-Conservative U.S. justices show maximalism on guns and abortion
RE
08:00aUk pm johnson says he plans to lead conservative party into next…
RE
07:52aU.s. screened 2.45 million air passengers on friday, highest num…
RE
07:50aChina's central bank, BIS set up renminbi liquidity arrangement
RE
07:49aSpanish PM Sanchez blames "mafia" people traffickers for violent raid on Morocco/Melilla border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
5Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..

HOT NEWS