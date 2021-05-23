Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia reports 6,976 new coronavirus cases, record daily count

05/23/2021 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported a record 6,976 new coronavirus cases on Sunday amid a recent surge in infections, raising the total count in the country since the pandemic began to 512,091.

Health authorities also reported 49 deaths, taking the total death toll to 2,248.

The Southeast Asian's previous record of 6,806 new cases in one day was set on May 20, when it also registered its highest daily death toll of 59. (Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aEgyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal -lawyer
RE
07:37aBANK OF ISRAEL  : The Expected Rate of Inflation Derived from Various Sources (Periodic average, percent)
PU
06:21aBitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156
RE
06:17aRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE  : Money Update as at 14 May 2021
PU
06:10aMalaysia reports 6,976 new coronavirus cases, record daily count
RE
05:45aELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Become Bitcoin's Biggest Influencer, Like It or Not
DJ
05:17aChina's privately offered funds expand in April
PU
05:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Chinese cities report improving air quality in April
PU
04:55aNISSAN MOTOR  : Renault-Nissan fights court battle with Indian workers on operations during COVID-19 surge
RE
04:41aNEPAL RASTRA BANK  : जेठ १० गते रु.२७२०.३२ करोडको ट्रेजरी बिल बोलकबोल हुने बारेको सूचना ।
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156
2Yuan fluctuations in either direction to become norm - China central bank deputy governor
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected vaccine a..
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
5KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P. : KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Continues its support of "Diraya" Campaign

HOT NEWS