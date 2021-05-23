Malaysia reports 6,976 new coronavirus cases, record daily count

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported a record
6,976 new coronavirus cases on Sunday amid a recent surge in
infections, raising the total count in the country since the
pandemic began to 512,091.
Health authorities also reported 49 deaths, taking the total
death toll to 2,248.
The Southeast Asian's previous record of 6,806 new cases in
one day was set on May 20, when it also registered its highest
daily death toll of 59.
