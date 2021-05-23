Malaysia reports 6,976 new coronavirus cases, record daily count

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported a record 6,976 new coronavirus cases on Sunday amid a recent surge in infections, raising the total count in the country since the pandemic began to 512,091.

Health authorities also reported 49 deaths, taking the total death toll to 2,248.

The Southeast Asian's previous record of 6,806 new cases in one day was set on May 20, when it also registered its highest daily death toll of 59. (Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Goodman )