Malaysia reports record jump in COVID-19 cases amid fears of new lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported its
biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases on Thursday as the
government considered imposing restrictions in some areas, while
businesses warned that another nationwide lockdown would further
batter the economy.
A jump in infections has spooked investors, with the Kuala
Lumpur stock index falling as much as 1.2% on Thursday,
a day after authorities said the rise in cases was straining the
health system.
The government was considering targeted lockdowns in parts
of the country in response, Director-General of Health Noor
Hisham Abdullah had said on Wednesday.
The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers said that it
supported a partial lockdown but that wider restrictions could
cripple businesses already impacted by the pandemic.
"Should a second total lockdown be instituted, there is
grave fear over the collapse of the business sectors and economy
given that the several major states are the hub and heart of the
country’s economic activities," the group's president Soh Thian
Lai said in a statement.
A lockdown of four weeks or more would reduce business
sustainability to one to three months, Soh said.
Malaysia has gradually loosened restrictions since last May,
two months after it first closed its borders and began a strict
nationwide lockdown.
It began reimposing some curbs after cases started to spike
in September. On Thursday the health ministry reported a record
3,027 new infections, raising the total so far to 128,465 cases,
including 521 deaths.
The ministry projects that infections will rise to 5,000
cases a day by April if the reproduction number used to measure
the virus' spread, known as the R0, remains at 1.1, Noor Hisham
said in a Facebook post.
An increase in the R0 value to 1.2 would see cases rising by
8,000 daily by the third week of March, he said.
"We need to reduce the infectivity rate... to 0.5 to stop
and curb local transmission," he said.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by
Martin Petty and Hugh Lawson)