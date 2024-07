NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Malaysia has requested India to ease export curbs on some farm goods like rice and sugar, Malaysia's minister for plantation and commodities said on Thursday.

India's abrupt export curbs on farm goods are bad for Malaysia, YB Datuk Seri Johari Bin Abdul Ghani said on the sidelines of an industry conference in New Delhi.

