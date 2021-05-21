Malaysia's April CPI rises 4.7% year-on-year, fastest since 2017

April's rise was just below the 4.9% annual expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and was the fastest since March 2017, when the index had grown 5.1%. In March, the index had risen 1.7%.

Malaysia's central bank has said headline inflation was expected to temporarily spike in April and May, due to a lower base from cheaper retail fuel prices last year.

Inflation in April was largely driven by higher fuel prices with the transport sector index rising 27% from a year earlier, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Higher prices were also seen for housing and utilities, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and household furnishings and maintenance, the department said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Rashmi Aich)