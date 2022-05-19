Log in
  Homepage
  News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
Economy & Forex

Malaysia's April  exports rise 20.7%, above forecast

05/19/2022 | 12:19am EDT
A container is seen near Northport in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur

May 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in April rose 20.7% from a year earlier, above forecast,  government data showed on Thursday.

April's exports were expected to rise 19.7%, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in April  grew 22% from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 22% rise, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus  in April  was 23.5 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 22.7 billion ringgit.


© Reuters 2022
