June 10, 2024 at 12:00 am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production index in April rose 6.1% from a year earlier, slightly below forecast, government data showed on Monday.

April's factory output had been estimated to expand 6.2% according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

