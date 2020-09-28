Malaysia's Aug exports drop 2.9% y/y, worse than forecast

* August exports -2.9% vs +4.8% forecast in Reuters poll
* August imports -6.5% vs -4.3% forecast in Reuters poll
* Trade surplus 13.2 bln rgt, poll forecast surplus 17.9 bln
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian exports dropped
2.9% in August from a year earlier, contrary to expectations for
an increase, as shipments to key markets tumbled and demand for
manufacturing, agriculture and mining goods dropped, government
data showed on Monday.
The contraction was far below the 4.8% growth forecast by
analysts in a Reuters poll, and a sharp dip from the 3.1% rise
in July.
Imports in August shrank by 6.5% from a year earlier,
slowing from the 8.7% decline in the prior month, data from the
International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had
expected a fall of 4.3%.
Malaysia's trade surplus narrowed to 13.2 billion ringgit
($3.17 billion), moderating from a historic high of 25.15
billion ringgit in July.
($1 = 4.1660 ringgit)
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)