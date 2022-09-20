Malaysia's Aug exports rise 48.2% year-on-year, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in
August jumped 48.2% from a year earlier, above expectations,
government data showed on Tuesday.
August exports had been forecast to expand 34.4%, according
to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.
Imports in the same month grew 67.6% from a year earlier,
the data showed. Analysts had expected an increase of 49.4%.
Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 16.9 billion ringgit
($3.71 billion) in August.
($1 = 4.5500 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)