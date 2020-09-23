Log in
Malaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% y/y, more than forecast

09/23/2020 | 12:00am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell for the sixth month in a row in August, declining 1.4% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop was slightly worse than the 1.2% contraction forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll. In July, the index had fallen 1.3%.

August's decline was driven largely by lower retail fuel prices, with the transport sector index falling 9.9% on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)

