Malaysia's August exports drop 2.9% year-on-year, worse than forecast

The contraction was far below the 4.8% growth forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and a sharp dip from the 3.1% rise in July.

Imports in August shrank by 6.5% from a year earlier, slowing from the 8.7% decline in the prior month, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected a fall of 4.3%.

Malaysia's trade surplus narrowed to 13.2 billion ringgit ($3.17 billion), moderating from a historic high of 25.15 billion ringgit in July.

