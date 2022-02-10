Malaysia's Capital A eyes separate listing of aviation business

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Capital A Bhd,
which owns Malaysia's flagship budget airline AirAsia, is
forming an independent board for its aviation arm while mulling
a separate listing of the business as the market recovers, its
chief said on Friday.
Capital A Chief Executive Tony Fernandes told reporters in a
virtual briefing that all companies under the group, including
the airline, would be managed independently, and that the parent
group intends for the airline to list.
"I think that's up to the board at the right time when they
think they need to list and raise capital independently, but
definitely from Capital A's board, that is very much a plan," he
said.
The group appointed a veteran from the telecoms industry,
Jamaludin Ibrahim, as the non-executive chairman of AirAsia
Aviation Group Limited, who said the full independent board
would be announced soon.
Fernandes said the group aims to get all its 200 planes
flying in six months, expecting a full recovery of the business
in the fourth quarter even if China, which contributes high
tourist numbers, does not reopen borders fully.
"We are anticipating China not to be fully open, but we can
cover that with other territories," Fernandes said, pointing to
the growing number of travelers domestically and within
Southeast Asia.
AirAsia is flying 45% of its fleet, and aims to grow its
Indonesian fleet from seven to 30 by year-end.
Capital A has also launched an aviation consulting business
to help set up non-AirAsia branded low-cost airlines outside the
ASEAN region for other owners. It is already working on two
projects.
Last month, the group was tagged as a financially distressed
company by the national stock exchange. Firms with that tag may
be de-listed if they fail to regularize their finances within a
set time frame.
Capital A said establishing the aviation arm's independent
board was not related to the parent company being classified a
financially distressed firm. Capital A is addressing the matter
itself.
The group said it was working on a plan to "regularize its
financial condition," and seeking to raise about 1 billion
ringgit this year.
(Reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur and Jamie Freed in
Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle)