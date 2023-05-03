By Ying Xian Wong

Malaysia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time so far this year, saying that the economy's growth prospects look resilient.

Bank Negara Malaysia on Wednesday raised its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.00%. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the central bank to stand pat.

Bank Negara said that after a strong performance in 2022, "the latest developments point toward further expansion in economic activity in the first quarter of 2023."

It expects growth this year to be driven mainly by domestic demand, with household spending still resilient, backed by an improved labor market.

The return of tourism and further progress in multi-year infrastructure projects will provide a further boost, it said.

On the inflationary front, Bank Negara expects both headline and core inflation to moderate over 2023, averaging between 2.8%-3.8%, but projects that core inflation will stay high amid firmer demand.

It acknowledged the need to ensure that its monetary policy is appropriate to prevent the risk of future financial imbalances.

"At the current level, the monetary policy stance is slightly accommodative and remains supportive of the economy," Bank Negara said.

The central bank also flagged downside risks from weaker-than-expected global growth and volatile financial market conditions.

The move comes after Australia's central bank opted for a surprise rate hike earlier this week, and as all eyes turn to upcoming decisions from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.

