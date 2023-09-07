By Ying Xian Wong

Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, maintaining that its current monetary policy stance is in line the country's inflation and growth outlook.

Bank Negara Malaysia held its overnight policy rate at 3.00%, pausing for a second straight meeting after making its first hike of the year back in May. Thursday's decision was expected by all eight economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

"At the current OPR level, the monetary policy stance remains supportive of the economy," the central bank said.

Malaysia's economic growth has been affected by slower external demand and lower commodity production in the second quarter, the bank said.

Resilient domestic demand will continue to be the main growth driver for the remainder of the year, it said, adding that "employment and wage growth, particularly in the domestic-oriented sectors, remain supportive of household spending."

Tourist arrivals are expected to improve further, Bank Negara added. Meanwhile, progress on major infrastructure projects and the execution of catalyst projects under the national plan are set to stimulate investment activity, it said.

"Domestic financial conditions also remain conducive to financial intermediation amid sustained credit growth. These factors will continue to underpin the growth momentum going into 2024," it said.

On the inflationary front, Bank Negara expects both headline and core inflation to continue to trend lower in the second half of 2023, due to a high base effect and the continued easing of price increases.

