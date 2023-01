December's exports had been expected to grow 9%, according to 12 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in the month grew 12% from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts were expecting 15.9% increase.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 27.76 billion ringgit ($6.41 billion) in December.

($1 = 4.3340 ringgit)

