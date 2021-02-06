Malaysia's EPF weighing sale of up to $110 million of real estate assets

The assets include office buildings it currently occupies, a retail property and a seaside hotel.

EPF, which manages close to 1 trillion ringgit in assets, told the newspaper that any acquisition or disposal or assets is part of the ordinary course of managing its investments as a long-term strategic investor for its 14.8 million members.

"The decision to buy or sell real estate will also take into consideration the fund's overall portfolio strategy and the long-term health of the fund," it said.

($1 = 4.0680 ringgit)

