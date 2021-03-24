Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's Feb CPI rises 0.1% y/y, just below forecast

03/24/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers wearing protective masks shop at a market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in February rose for the first time in 12 months, expanding 0.1% from a year earlier on higher prices of food and other goods and services, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise was slightly slower than the 0.2% annual growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and the first since February 2020 when it grew 1.3%. In January, the index had fallen 0.2%.

Last month's CPI expansion was largely driven by higher prices of miscellaneous goods and services, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

The growth, however, was offset by lower costs of transport, housing, utilities, clothing, and restaurants and hotels, the department said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aHong Kong, China shares slump as policy tightening concerns persist
RE
12:21aIndian shares fall as financials weigh, coronavirus cases spike
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMalaysia CPI Rose 0.1% in February After Months of Deflation
DJ
12:14aIndonesia pledges to continue tapering fiscal support - Finance Minister
RE
12:12aBank lending to fossil fuel industry down 9% in COVID-hit year
RE
12:03aMalaysia's Feb CPI rises 0.1% y/y, just below forecast
RE
03/24Aboriginal group has 'no visibility' on Rio Tinto's heritage reforms
RE
03/24NETWORK OUTAGE : How to reconnect in an era of isolation
RE
03/23Taiwan's evergreen marine corp says informed by ship owner that container ship stuck in suez canal was 'suspected of being hit by sudden strong wind'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SONY CORPORATION : SONY : GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Container ship stuck in Suez Canal likely 'hit by sudden strong wind' -..
3Intel to spend $20 billion on U.S. chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance
4Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal causing traffic jam
5Aboriginal group has 'no visibility' on Rio Tinto's heritage reforms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ