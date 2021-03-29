Malaysia's Feb exports jump 17.6% y/y, beat forecast

* Feb exports +17.6% y/y vs estimate of +8.8%
* Feb imports +12.7% y/y vs estimate of +3.9%
* Trade surplus 17.9 bln rgt vs estimated surplus 15.6 bln
KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in
February rose 17.6% from a year earlier, exceeding expectations,
buoyed by higher shipments of electrical and electronic goods as
well as commodity-based products, government data showed on
Monday.
The median forecast among nine economists surveyed by
Reuters was for an 8.8% growth in February. In January, exports
had risen 6.6%.
Imports in February jumped 12.7% year-on-year, accelerating
from the previous month's 1.3% expansion, data from the
International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had
expected a 3.9% rise.
Malaysia's trade surplus widened to 17.9 billion ringgit
($4.32 billion) last month from 16.6 billion ringgit in January.
Analysts had estimated a surplus of 15.6 billion ringgit.
($1 = 4.1460 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)