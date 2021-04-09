Malaysia's February industrial output rises 1.5% y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production rose at a slower pace than expected in February,
expanding 1.5% from a year earlier driven by higher factory
output, government data showed on Friday.
The production index measures factory output in
manufacturing, mining and electricity generation.
February's expansion undershot the 2% growth forecast by 11
economists in a Reuters poll, but was faster than the 1.2% rise
recorded in January.
Manufacturing output rose 4.5% year-on-year in February,
helped by export-oriented industries like electrical and
electronics which saw production grow 10.3%, and an 8.9% jump in
petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic goods, the Statistics
Department said in a statement.
Mining and electricity output, however, dropped 6% and 5.8%,
respectively, the data showed.
Malaysia's exports in February exceeded expectations rising
17.6% from a year earlier, also lifted by higher shipments of
electrical and electronic goods as well as commodity-based
products.
(Reporting by Liz Lee
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)