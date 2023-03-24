By Ying Xian Wong

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's consumer prices continued to rise in February as prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped.

The Southeast Asian nation's February consumer-price index grew 3.7% compared with the same period a year earlier, the same increase as in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. The result was slightly higher than the median forecast for 3.6% rise from a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices in February grew 7.0% on year, after rising 6.7% in January. The category had a 29.5% weighting in the CPI.

Prices at restaurants and hotels rose 7.4% on year, compared with January's gain of 6.8%, supported the rise in overall inflation.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 1.7% compared with a 1.5% rise in January, miscellaneous good and services prices grew 2.5% compared with January's 2.3% gain and health prices increased 1.8% compared with a 1.6% rise in January.

The increase in transport prices slowed to 3.7% on year, compared with the 4.0% rise in January. Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance grew 3.4% compared with the 3.5% rise in January, helping to ease the rise in inflation.

Malaysia's February CPI rose 0.2% compared with the month before, the same rise as in January.

