Malaysia's January factory output rises 1.2% year-on-year, above forecast

The index measures factory output from the sectors of manufacturing, mining and electricity generation.

January's expansion beat the 0.7% growth forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll, but was slower than the 1.7% rise recorded in December.

Manufacturing output rose 3.5% year-on-year in January, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Mining and electricity output, however, fell 4.5% and 4.6%, respectively, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports had risen 6.6% from a year earlier in January, buoyed by higher shipments of electrical and electronic goods as well as rubber products, government data had showed last month.

