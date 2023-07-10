KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-10 rose 26.1% to 373,204 tonnes from 295,990 tonnes shipped during June 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for July 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS

July 1-10 June 1-10 Crude palm oil 170,055 90,505 RBD palm oil 22,885 14,110 RBD palm olein 48,245 64,590 RBD palm stearin 26,980 7,830 Crude palm kernel oil 13,225 7,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 11,500 14,060 TOP PALM MARKETS

July 1-10 June 1-10 European Union 54,890 45,960 China 33,715 47,095 India & subcontinent 142,300 83,510 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % June 1,085,920 -80,960 -6.9 May 1,166,880 -9,552 -0.8 April 1,176,432 -261,642 -18.2 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)