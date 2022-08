July's exports had been expected to rise 36.5%, according to 10 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in July grew 41.9% from a year earlier, compared to analyst estimates of a 40.4% expansion.

The country recorded a trade surplus of 15.49 billion ringgit ($3.46 billion) in July.

($1 = 4.4750 ringgit)

