Malaysia's July exports rise 5%, below forecast

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in July rose 5% from a year earlier, but less than forecast, government data showed on Friday.

July's exports was expected to rise 9.7%, according to 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in July grew 24% from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 19.4% rise, according to 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus in July narrowed to 13.7 billion ringgit from 22.2 billion ringgit surplus the previous month . Analysts had forecast a surplus of 20 billion ringgit.