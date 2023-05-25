SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional priced a $750 million five-year sukuk bond and a $750 million 10-year senior unsecured fixed rate bond, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The bond offerings mark the first investment grade deal in Malaysia for two years.

The five-year sukuk bond was priced at Treasuries plus 93 basis points and the 10-year bond at Treasuries plus 118 basis points.

Initial pricing guidance for the five-year bond was set at Treasuries plus 135 basis points, while the longer dated bond was U.S. Treasuries plus 160 basis points, an earlier term sheet showed on Wednesday.

A Khazanah spokeswoman said the fund will make an announcement later on Thursday on the bond issuances.

Khazanah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It planned to use the proceeds raised for general investments, refinancing and working capital requirements, according to the term sheets.

BofA Securities, CIMB, DBS Bank, J.P. Morgan, Maybank, MUFG and OCBC Bank are listed as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers, the term sheet showed. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)