Malaysia's March CPI rises 1.7% y/y, higher than forecast

The rise surpassed the 1.4% annual growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Inflation grew for the first time in a year in February, when it was up 0.1% year-on-year.

The index's expansion in March was driven by higher prices for transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Prices, however, remained subdued for housing and utilities, and for clothing and footwear, the department said.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; editing by Uttaresh.V)