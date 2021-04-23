Log in
Malaysia's March CPI rises 1.7% y/y, higher than forecast

04/23/2021 | 12:03am EDT
Shoppers wearing protective masks shop at a market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in March rose 1.7% from a year earlier, on higher prices for transportation, food and other goods and services, government data showed on Friday.

The rise surpassed the 1.4% annual growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Inflation grew for the first time in a year in February, when it was up 0.1% year-on-year.

The index's expansion in March was driven by higher prices for transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages and miscellaneous goods and services, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Prices, however, remained subdued for housing and utilities, and for clothing and footwear, the department said.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
