Malaysia's March industrial output rises 9.3%, better than forecast

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI
poll data
KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production rose more than expected in March, up 9.3% from a year
earlier on higher manufacturing and electrical output,
government data showed on Thursday.
The production index measures factory output in
manufacturing, mining and electricity generation.
The expansion in March was better than the 7.8% gain
forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll, and marked a sharp
increase from the 1.5% rise recorded in February.
Manufacturing output rose 12.7% year-on-year in March,
driven by transport equipment and other manufactures, the
Statistics Department said in a statement.
Electricity output rose 10.3% while mining fell 1.9%,
according to the data.
Malaysia's exports surged 31% in March, its fastest pace in
nearly four years, driven by demand for electrical and
electronic products and rubber products.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)