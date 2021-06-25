Malaysia's May CPI rises 4.4% y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price
index (CPI) rose by less than expected in May, expanding 4.4%
from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the index to
increase 4.7% year-on-year, unchanged from April, when it grew
at its fastest pace in four years.
The increase in May's CPI was driven mainly by higher
transport costs, with the sectoral index rising 26% on-year, the
Statistics Department said in a statement.
Higher prices were also seen for housing and utilities,
household furnishings and maintenance, and food and
non-alcoholic beverages, the department said.
