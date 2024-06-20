KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 7.3% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, above expectations.

Exports had been expected to grow 1.8% in May from the same month last year, according to 15 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in May grew 13.8% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed, more than the 8.4% increase forecast in the Reuters poll.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 10.14 billion ringgit ($2.15 billion) in May, the data showed. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 10.4 billion ringgit.

($1 = 4.7080 ringgit) (Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by John Mair)