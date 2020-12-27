Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's Nov. Trade Surplus Jumped as Imports Declined

12/27/2020 | 11:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chester Tay

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's trade surplus in November more than doubled compared with a year earlier, as imports declined for a ninth consecutive month.

The country's trade surplus rose to 16.82 billion ringgit ($4.14 billion) as imports of electrical machinery, equipment and parts and pharmaceutical products fell, Ministry of International Trade and Industry data showed Monday.

The trade surplus was MYR22.12 billion in October and MYR6.69 billion in November 2019.

Imports slid 9.0% to MYR67.61 billion amid extended mobility restrictions in the country to fight Covid-19, compared with a 6.0% decline in October.

Meanwhile, exports rose 4.3% to MYR84.43 billion, compared with a 0.2% increase in October. November's exports were supported mainly by higher shipments to the U.S., Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

Exports of manufactured goods in November, which contributed to 88.1% of total exports, rose 8.1%, primarily due to higher shipments of rubber products, electrical and electronic products, solid-state storage devices and wood products.

Exports to China rose 3.2%, while exports to the U.S. expanded 8.6%.

For the first 11 months of 2020, Malaysia's surplus rose 23.1% to MYR163.86 billion. Exports declined 2.6% to MYR885.02 billion, while imports contracted 7.0% to MYR721.16 billion.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-20 2314ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aOKAYA & CO., LTD. : R&I Affirms A, Stable
PU
01:18aGlobal shares edge up as Trump signs $2.3 trillion aid bill
RE
01:18aBig tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
RE
01:16aDollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package
RE
01:13aDollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package
RE
12:19aChina exerts more pressure on Ant Group
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aJGBs little changed as trading winds down at year's end
RE
12/28Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman
RE
12/27"Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's top-grossing movie
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
3MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba increases share repurchase programme to $10 billion, shares fall
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : South Korea makes unit sale condition for Delivery Hero's $4 billion Woowa ..
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : ups stock buyback plan but shares continue to dip

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ