Malaysia's Nov. Trade Surplus Jumped as Imports Declined

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's trade surplus in November more than doubled compared with a year earlier, as imports declined for a ninth consecutive month.

The country's trade surplus rose to 16.82 billion ringgit ($4.14 billion) as imports of electrical machinery, equipment and parts and pharmaceutical products fell, Ministry of International Trade and Industry data showed Monday.

The trade surplus was MYR22.12 billion in October and MYR6.69 billion in November 2019.

Imports slid 9.0% to MYR67.61 billion amid extended mobility restrictions in the country to fight Covid-19, compared with a 6.0% decline in October.

Meanwhile, exports rose 4.3% to MYR84.43 billion, compared with a 0.2% increase in October. November's exports were supported mainly by higher shipments to the U.S., Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

Exports of manufactured goods in November, which contributed to 88.1% of total exports, rose 8.1%, primarily due to higher shipments of rubber products, electrical and electronic products, solid-state storage devices and wood products.

Exports to China rose 3.2%, while exports to the U.S. expanded 8.6%.

For the first 11 months of 2020, Malaysia's surplus rose 23.1% to MYR163.86 billion. Exports declined 2.6% to MYR885.02 billion, while imports contracted 7.0% to MYR721.16 billion.

