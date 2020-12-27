Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's November exports rise 4.3% on-year, beat forecast

12/27/2020 | 11:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A ship approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose for the third straight month in November, expanding 4.3% from a year earlier, on higher shipments of manufactured goods and palm oil products, government data showed on Monday.

The expansion beat a 3.9% rise forecast by six economists surveyed by Reuters and was quicker than the 0.2% growth recorded in October.

Imports in November shrank 9% from a year earlier, bigger than the 6% drop posted in the previous month, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected a fall of 4.8%.

Malaysia's trade surplus in November narrowed to 16.8 billion ringgit ($4.14 billion) from 22.1 billion ringgit in October. Analysts had expected a surplus of 12.7 billion ringgit.

($1 = 4.0550 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.06% 50.9 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
WTI 0.05% 47.909 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aOKAYA & CO., LTD. : R&I Affirms A, Stable
PU
01:18aGlobal shares edge up as Trump signs $2.3 trillion aid bill
RE
01:18aBig tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds
RE
01:16aDollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package
RE
01:13aDollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package
RE
12:19aChina exerts more pressure on Ant Group
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aJGBs little changed as trading winds down at year's end
RE
12/28Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman
RE
12/27"Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's top-grossing movie
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
3MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba increases share repurchase programme to $10 billion, shares fall
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : South Korea makes unit sale condition for Delivery Hero's $4 billion Woowa ..
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : ups stock buyback plan but shares continue to dip

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ