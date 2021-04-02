Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure at Myanmar gas field

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy
firm Petronas said on Friday that its Myanmar unit had declared
force majeure on its Yetagun field on Thursday due to depletion
of gas production.
The decision came after challenges that resulted in the
production rate dropping below the technical threshold of the
offshore gas processing plant, Petronas said in a statement.
It added that the unit, PC Myanmar (Hong Kong) Limited
(PCML), had temporarily ceased production until further notice
at the Yetagun field, located in the Andaman Sea off Myanmar in
Blocks M12, M13 and M14.
Country head Liau Min Hoe said the field was already
producing well below the minimum capacity of its facilities
before the production halt.
"There has been a drastic decline in production level due to
subsurface challenges in the field since January 2021 and it has
further deteriorated recently," he said, without giving more
details of those problems.
PCML, which has been operating the gas project since 2003,
holds a 40.9% participating interest together with an affiliate,
while Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise holds 20.5%. Other
stakeholders are Nippon Oil Exploration (Myanmar) Limited
holding 19.3% and PTTEP International Limited with the remaining
19.3%.
