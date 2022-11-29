Malaysia's Petronas gives go-ahead to Kasawari CCS project

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil
firm Petronas said on Tuesday it had decided to
develop the Kasawari carbon sequestration project in offshore
Sarawak as part of the final investment decision (FID) on the
venture.
Petronas said the project - located in Block SK316 off
Bintulu town - is expected to reduce 3.3 metric tonnes of carbon
dioxide (MtCO2e) emitted annually, making it one of the largest
offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the world.
"This project is expected to become the catalyst in
achieving end-to-end CCS capability development within Petronas
and the first step in unlocking Malaysia’s potential as a
regional CCS solutions hub," said Hasliza Othman, chief
executive of its exploration and production arm Petronas
Carigali.
Petronas did not specify the investment needed in the
Kasawari project and has previously also not provided financial
details.
The CCS project is key to Petronas' plans to achieve net
zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
