Malaysia's Petronas says COVID-19 variants to keep oil demand uncertain

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy
firm Petronas said on Tuesday that it anticipates recovery in
oil demand from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to remain
fragile and uncertain in the next few years.
The industry was optimistic about economic recovery but
remained cautious and needed to be ready to face oil price
volatility, Petronas said in its activity outlook report for
2022-2024.
"The path towards sustained oil demand recovery remains
fragile and uncertain due to the emergence of new COVID-19
variants that trigger fresh waves of lockdowns," the custodian
of Malaysia's petroleum resources said.
Oil prices slumped in November due to the new Omicron
variant but have largely recovered and are up about 50% this
year, supported by improved demand and supply cuts by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its
allies.
After 2024, Petronas forecast a positive outlook for drill
rig activity and a steady outlook for fabrication of fixed
structures and subsea facilities, as it continues efforts to
monetise its oil and gas resources.
Liquefied natural gas spot prices were expected to be
volatile in the coming years due to weather patterns and
potential policy changes that could alter supply-demand
dynamics, it said.
Petronas said many of its current oil and gas projects are
expected to be for ready for hook-up and commissioning by 2023
and 2024.
While many projects had to be deferred and rationalised due
to the pandemic, those that survived are expected to resume and
reach peak production only in 2025, it said.
Petronas also said it is targeting domestic hydrogen
production from 2024, starting with so-called blue hydrogen,
which uses natural gas as a feedstock, and then moving to green
hydrogen, which uses water.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard
Pullin)