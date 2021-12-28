Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's Petronas says COVID-19 variants to keep oil demand uncertain

12/28/2021 | 12:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of a Petronas fuel station in Serdang

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Tuesday that it anticipates recovery in oil demand from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to remain fragile and uncertain in the next few years.

The industry was optimistic about economic recovery but remained cautious and needed to be ready to face oil price volatility, Petronas said in its activity outlook report for 2022-2024.

"The path towards sustained oil demand recovery remains fragile and uncertain due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants that trigger fresh waves of lockdowns," the custodian of Malaysia's petroleum resources said.

Oil prices slumped in November due to the new Omicron variant but have largely recovered and are up about 50% this year, supported by improved demand and supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

After 2024, Petronas forecast a positive outlook for drill rig activity and a steady outlook for fabrication of fixed structures and subsea facilities, as it continues efforts to monetise its oil and gas resources.

Liquefied natural gas spot prices were expected to be volatile in the coming years due to weather patterns and potential policy changes that could alter supply-demand dynamics, it said.

Petronas said many of its current oil and gas projects are expected to be for ready for hook-up and commissioning by 2023 and 2024.

While many projects had to be deferred and rationalised due to the pandemic, those that survived are expected to resume and reach peak production only in 2025, it said.

Petronas also said it is targeting domestic hydrogen production from 2024, starting with so-called blue hydrogen, which uses natural gas as a feedstock, and then moving to green hydrogen, which uses water. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.38% 78.68 Delayed Quote.48.36%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.83% 187.9858 Delayed Quote.42.97%
WTI -0.09% 75.749 Delayed Quote.53.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aFARM AID : Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on America's farming crisis
RE
12:15aIndia committee recommends emergency use authorisation for Merck's COVID-19 pill - report
RE
12:08aADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022
RE
12:06aOil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede
RE
12:03aMalaysia's Petronas says COVID-19 variants to keep oil demand uncertain
RE
12:02aIndonesia detects local Omicron case - health official
RE
12/28Australia COVID numbers hit a peak as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
RE
12/27U.S. says supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote
RE
12/27China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types
RE
12/27China Hongqiao to move aluminium smelting capacity to Yunnan province
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
2Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
3'We have more work to do,' Biden says, pledges more COVID tests
4Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
5Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

HOT NEWS