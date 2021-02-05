Malaysia's Petronas seeks bids for building 16 offshore support vessels

The newspaper reported, citing sources, that the invitation to bid is for the first batch of contracts and Petronas has plans to build 100 vessels in four years as it phases out its old vessels.

The sources said Petronas has set a few requirements for the new OSV contracts, among them that the vessels will have to be built in local shipyards and bidders have to obtain financing from Malaysia-based banks.

In its 2021-2023 activity outlook report, Petronas has said that efforts were underway to replace the aging fleet that is currently serving operations through collaboration with the marine industry.

The firm said it was considering options for new vessel technology for its operations that can accommodate 365 days operability per year.

(Reporting by Liz Lee)