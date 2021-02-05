Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's Petronas seeks bids for building 16 offshore support vessels

02/05/2021 | 11:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street cleaner works in front of Petronas Twin Towers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas has recently launched a tender for the building of 16 offshore support vessels (OSV), The Edge Weekly reported on Saturday.

The newspaper reported, citing sources, that the invitation to bid is for the first batch of contracts and Petronas has plans to build 100 vessels in four years as it phases out its old vessels.

The sources said Petronas has set a few requirements for the new OSV contracts, among them that the vessels will have to be built in local shipyards and bidders have to obtain financing from Malaysia-based banks.

In its 2021-2023 activity outlook report, Petronas has said that efforts were underway to replace the aging fleet that is currently serving operations through collaboration with the marine industry.

The firm said it was considering options for new vessel technology for its operations that can accommodate 365 days operability per year.

(Reporting by Liz Lee)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/05ALICIA BÁRCENA : The Current Health and Climate Crises are the Result of an Unsustainable Development Model
PU
02/05OVER 77% MIGRANT WORKERS NOT TO GO BACK HOME FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR : survey
PU
02/05NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Ab Teimour Up for Investment
PU
02/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees number of nursing homes rise to 38,000
PU
02/05ESKAY MINING : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
02/05Malaysia's EPF weighing sale of up to $110 million of real estate assets
RE
02/05DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Growers from ASF-free areas start hog-shipping
PU
02/05GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Bendigo forum to showcase new grains research in a novel way
PU
02/05Malaysia's Petronas seeks bids for building 16 offshore support vessels
RE
02/05SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Closes $3,750,000 Private Placement Offering
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package
2ENCORE ENERGY CORP. : ENCORE ENERGY : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas-powered engines for U.S. fleet
4SONY CORPORATION : Walgreens, CVS beef up protections against threat of 'bot' attacks on vaccine program
5Amazon's New CEO Can Either Help Workers and Sellers -- or Automate Them Away

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ