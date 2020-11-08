Malaysia's Petronas to pay Sabah state $303 million in sales tax next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned energy
giant Petronas is expected to pay the resource-rich state of
Sabah 1.25 billion ringgit ($303 million) in sales tax next
year, state media said.
Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan said Prime
Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed for the state to collect
the 5% tax from Petronas next year, Bernama news agency said
late on Saturday.
Sabah and neighbouring Sarawak state in Borneo island hold
much of the nation's oil and gas reserves, and have long asked
for more payments from Petronas, the sole manager of the
country's energy reserves.
Petronas suffered its first loss in nearly five years during
the second quarter due to a coronavirus-driven slump in demand
and oil prices. The payments could further hurt its finances.
The firm had fought Sarawak state's demand for sales tax in
court, but in September paid the state 2.96 billion ringgit
($717 million) in taxes, as part of an unexpected settlement
deal.
Analysts said the payment could encourage other states to
make similar demands.
Sarawak is run by a close political ally of the prime
minister, who sources have said is open to giving more oil money
to the state. But former Petronas chief executive Wan Zulkiflee
Wan Ariffin had opposed the settlement and resigned in
June.
Muhyiddin's agreement for Petronas to pay Sabah comes after
his ruling coalition wrestled control of the state from the
opposition after narrowly winning a state election in September.
Petronas is a significant source of revenue for the federal
government and a hit to its finances could also affect the
annual dividend it pays to the government, its sole shareholder.
The company is set to pay 34 billion ringgit in dividend
this year to help the government fight the COVID-19 pandemic,
and 18 billion ringgit next year.
($1 = 4.1260 ringgit)
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by William Mallard)