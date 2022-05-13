Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's Q1 GDP grows faster than expected on recovering demand

05/13/2022 | 01:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers work at a construction site, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's economic growth picked up pace in the first quarter on recovering demand and a stronger labour market as the global economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 5% in the January-March period, faster than the 4% expansion forecast by a Reuters poll and up from 3.6% growth in the previous quarter.

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the central bank has factored in the Russia-Ukraine war in its projections, and growth in 2022 would be supported by continued expansion in domestic and external demand.

Downside risks include Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a strict lockdown in China to stem the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as prolonged supply chain disruptions, Nor Shamsiah said.

"Although the downside risks have risen on the global front, we are confident of our growth trajectory and we do not see a risk of any recession in Malaysia," she told a news conference.

BNM kept its 2022 economic growth forecast at between 5.3%-6.3%, which it had downgraded in March.

Malaysia - which has seen some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region - lifted most of its coronavirus measures this month, as infection rates slowed amid a ramped up vaccination programme.

On Wednesday, the central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate to 2.00% from a historical low of 1.75%, citing a firmer domestic growth path as well as inflationary pressures stemming from the Ukraine conflict and global supply chain disruptions.

"If positive growth trajectory continues and barring any unexpected shocks, it would be appropriate for the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) to further reduce the degree of monetary accommodation," she said.

Headline inflation was projected to average between 2.2% - 3.2% this year, unchanged from BNM's earlier estimate.

Deputy Governor Marzunisham Omar said that while there are price pressures especially on food, inflation in Malaysia remains moderate compared to other countries.

"There is still some slack in the economy. We have price controls on fuels and other food items helping to moderate price pressures," Marzunisham said, adding that more long-term solutions are needed to rein in inflation.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aS.Korea plans to provide COVID vaccine to North
RE
01:42aYen set to snap nine weeks of losses, dollar holds firm
RE
01:41aToshiba delays board nominations for June meeting
RE
01:41aExplainer-How N.Korea's COVID-19 outbreak could ignite a major health crisis
RE
01:39aChinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
RE
01:38aTurkish factory activity expanded 6.5% in March
RE
01:35aNorwegian Air posts Q1 loss, flags fuel costs to impact recovery
RE
01:33aANALYSIS : Leveraged loans hit turbulence, but investors still see long-term outperformance
RE
01:32aLIC prices IPO at top end of indicated range - source
RE
01:27aTuvalu, sinking in the Pacific, fears becoming a superpower 'pawn'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Quantafuel ASA | First quarter results 2022
2Crypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood
3Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeove..
4Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
5Deutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outl..

HOT NEWS