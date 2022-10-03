Advanced search
Malaysia's Ringgit vs. Dollar Doesn't Reflect Economy, Central Bank Governor Says

10/03/2022 | 06:44am EDT
By Ying Xian Wong


Malaysia's central bank said Monday that weakening of the country's currency against the U.S. dollar isn't a reflection of the state of the economy.

Malaysia's growth is robust, its labor market is healthy and its financial system is resilient, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said in a speech.

The ringgit is 10.4% weaker against greenback in the year to date.

A flexible exchange rate continues to be relevant, as it allows the country to absorb external shocks--and allows central bank to set the policy rate based on domestic growth and the outlook for inflation rather than having to follow the monetary policies of other advanced economies, Ms. Nor Shamsiah said.

Bank Negara will ensure the onshore foreign-exchange market remains liquid, so businesses can be assured that all their foreign currency needs can be efficiently fulfilled and "there is no need to hoard or frontload U.S.-dollar purchases," she said.

Malaysia's policy priority is to sustain economic growth within an environment of price stability and to further strengthen economic fundamentals through the necessary reforms, she said.

"This will provide more enduring support for the ringgit rather than resorting to capital controls or re-pegging as some have suggested, which would create more harm to the economy," Ms. Nor Shamsiah said.


Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 0643ET

HOT NEWS