Malaysia's September factory output rises 1% year-on-year, below forecast

It was lower than the 1.7% expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The output index, which measures factory production from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors, had risen in September from a revised 0.2% expansion seen in the prior month.

September's increase was driven by growth in the manufacturing sector, which rose 4.3% on-year, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Mining and electricity output were down 9.6% and 2.1%, respectively, data from the department showed.

Malaysian exports had risen at their fastest pace in nearly two years in September, surging 13.6% on-year amid increased demand for manufactured and agricultural goods, government data showed last month.

