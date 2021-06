KPMG has "negligently red flagged some issues", he said at a news conference.

Earlier this month, Serba said KPMG had not been able to verify contracts and transactions worth 3.5 billion ringgit ($842.97 million) with 11 customers. Serba has said it saw no issues with the existence or legitimacy of the contracts.

($1 = 4.1520 ringgit)

