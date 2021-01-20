Malaysia's c.bank holds key rate steady

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank left its key benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, bucking expectations it would provide further monetary support to an economy facing fresh lockdowns amid surging coronavirus cases.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept its overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75%. Five out of 15 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the move, but a majority had forecast a rate cut. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)