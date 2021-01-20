Malaysia's c.bank holds key rate steady

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank
left its key benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday,
bucking expectations it would provide further monetary support
to an economy facing fresh lockdowns amid surging coronavirus
cases.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) kept its overnight policy rate
at a record low of 1.75%. Five out of 15 economists
in a Reuters poll had expected the move, but a majority had
forecast a rate cut.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)