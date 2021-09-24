Malaysia's c.bank to launch alternative reference rate

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank
will launch an alternative reference rate to offer market
participants more flexibility and hedging options, it said on
Friday.
The alternate rate, called the Malaysia Overnight Rate
(MYOR), will be administered and calculated by the central bank
as the volume-weighted average rate of unsecured overnight
ringgit interbank transactions, the central bank said in a
statement.
The MYOR will run in parallel to the existing Kuala Lumpur
Interbank Offered Rate (KLIBOR), it said.
