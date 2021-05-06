Malaysia's central bank keeps key rate steady as new virus cases surge

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) held its overnight policy rate steady at 1.75%, as expected by all 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

The central bank said the latest indicators point to continued improvements in activity in the first quarter and into April, and expects fresh lockdown measures to contain the recent spike in coronavirus cases to have a "less severe" effect on the economy.

"The growth trajectory is projected to improve, driven by the stronger recovery in global demand and increased public and private sector expenditure amid continued support from policy measures," BNM said in a statement.

Malaysia is battling a fresh surge in coronavirus cases which has pushed up its tally of total cases to over 420,000 since the pandemic began and more than 1,500 deaths, the third highest infection rate in the region behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

The jump, along with the discovery of a more infectious virus variant from India, has prompted the government to impose movement restrictions in the capital Kuala Lumpur as of Friday for two weeks, adding to lockdowns in other parts of the country.

The central bank slashed rates by a total of 125 bps in 2020 to cushion the economic impact of strict lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19. But gross domestic product still shrank 5.6% last year, its worst performance since the Asian Financial Crisis.

BNM, however, expects the economy to rebound by 6% to 7.5% this year, on improving export demand and a pick up in investment and production.

Shipments surged in March by 31% year-on-year, the seventh-straight month of growing demand for Malaysia's exports.

Around 930,000 people in the country of 32.7 million had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, according to health ministry data.

