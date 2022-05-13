Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's current account surplus narrows to 3 bln rgt in Q1

05/13/2022 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's current account surplus narrowed to 3 billion ringgit ($682.4 million) in the first quarter of 2022, from 15.3 billion ringgit in the previous quarter, the Department of Statistics said on Friday.

Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of 10.1 billion ringgit ($2.30 billion) in the January-March period, compared with an inflow of 2.6 billion ringgit in the previous quarter.

($1 = 4.3965 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aCalifornia regulator rejects desalination plant despite historic drought
RE
05:17aScarred by crisis, election newcomers aim to unseat Lebanon's elite
RE
05:16aThailand's economy likely grew modestly in Q1, stung by high inflation
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:15aFood security, Moldova in focus at G7 foreign minister meeting
RE
05:13aIndonesia seizes cooking oil shipment bound for East Timor
RE
05:10aAsian shares trim weekly losses, dollar steady near 20-year highs
RE
05:07aSouth africa inflation to average 5.9% this year, 4…
RE
05:07aSouth africa gdp growth seen at 1.8% in 2022, 2023…
RE
05:07aSouth african reserve bank to raise repo rate by 50…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange FTX CEO reveals stake in trading app Robinhood
2Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeove..
3Asian shares trim weekly losses, dollar steady near 20-year highs
4Oil climbs even as weaker demand concerns cap gains
5The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Unity Softw..

HOT NEWS