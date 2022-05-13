Malaysia's current account surplus narrows to 3 bln rgt in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's current account
surplus narrowed to 3 billion ringgit ($682.4
million) in the first quarter of 2022, from 15.3 billion ringgit
in the previous quarter, the Department of Statistics said on
Friday.
Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of 10.1
billion ringgit ($2.30 billion) in the January-March period,
compared with an inflow of 2.6 billion ringgit in the previous
quarter.
($1 = 4.3965 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)