KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy is expected to have grown 3.9% in the first quarter of 2024 from a year earlier, faster than in the previous three-month period, official advance estimates from the Statistics Department showed on Friday.

In the final quarter of 2023, year-on-year growth had slowed to 3.0% as exports remained subdued.

Final first quarter GDP figures are expected to be released on May 17.

