  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Malaysia's end-Oct palm oil stocks seen at 3.5-year high on rise in output

11/04/2022 | 07:07am EDT
Amid migrant labour shortage lone farmers hurdle to harvest palm fruits in Malyasia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-October likely swelled to its highest in three and a half years as production improved while imports slumped, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Stockpiles were pegged to rise 9.3% from September to 2.53 million tonnes, its largest since April 2019, according to the median estimate of eight traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

Production is seen expanding 3% to 1.82 million tonnes amid the peak harvest season.

It rose for a fifth consecutive month to its highest since September 2020, but is likely to decline in November and December as year-end monsoon rains in the world's second largest producer are expected to disrupt harvesting activities.

Exports rose 4.5% to 1.48 million tonnes, while imports declined 11.2%.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported a stronger rise in exports due to strong shipments to China, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said.

James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International said edible oil demand in the three biggest markets - India, China and the European Union - is very mixed.

India is showing growth while China has shown few signs of overcoming the impact of lockdowns, he said.

Dorab Mistry, director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International, raised his forecast for Malaysia's benchmark palm oil contract due to higher crude prices and a shrinking ringgit.

Crude palm oil is expected to trade between 3,500 to 4,500 ringgit ($737.46 to $948.17) per tonne in the period from now until the end of March next year, he said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its data on Nov. 10.

Breakdown of October estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median

Production 1,794,812-1,876,667 1,822,777

Exports 1,450,000-1,520,000 1,484,000

Imports 100,000-185,000 117,500

Closing stocks 2,410,000-2,570,885 2,530,138

* Official stocks of 2,315,464 tonnes in Sept. plus the above estimated output and imports yield a total Oct. supply of 4,225,741 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing stocks estimate, Malaysia's domestic consumption in Oct. is estimated to be 241,603 tonnes.

($1 = 4.7460 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.28% 97.69 Delayed Quote.21.57%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.47% 5245.28 Real-time Quote.-15.20%
WTI 3.70% 91.368 Delayed Quote.18.06%
HOT NEWS