Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's end-Sept palm oil stocks seen hitting near three-year peak

10/04/2022 | 10:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amid migrant labour shortage lone farmers hurdle to harvest palm fruits in Malyasia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-September likely swelled to their biggest in nearly three years amid peak production season, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

Stockpiles rose 8% from August to 2.27 million tonnes, the highest since October 2019, according to the median estimate of nine traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

Output in the world's second-largest producer rose for a fourth consecutive month. It grew 2% to 1.76 million tonnes.

Exports rose 8% to 1.41 million tonnes as top buyer India stocked up on the edible oil ahead of the Diwali festival in October.

India's imports of palm oil jumped in September to their highest in a year, boosted by strong demand for the tropical oil ahead of the festival season and a steep discount compared to rival oils.

Demand for palm oil has been subdued as tough COVID-19 restrictions and intermittent lockdowns in key importer China hurt consumption levels, weighing on the benchmark futures contract.

Investors will watch for any announcement on an easing of China's zero-COVID policy during its ruling Communist Party's national congress beginning Oct. 16, a Kuala Lumpur-based analyst said.

"When the country starts to revert to a new post-COVID normal, demand can be expected to pick up," the analyst said.

Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, may extend an export levy waiver on the edible oil to the end of this year. Cheaper Indonesian exports may draw demand away from Malaysia.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its data on Oct. 11.

Breakdown of September estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median

Production 1,725,781-1,780,000 1,760,000

Exports 1,320,000-1,494,600 1,410,000

Imports 75,000-150,000 102,000

Closing stocks 2,158,600-2,384,641 2,265,000

* Official stocks of 2,094,667 tonnes in August plus the above estimated output and imports yield a total September supply of 3,956,667 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing stocks estimate, Malaysia's domestic consumption in September is estimated to be 281,667 tonnes.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

By Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 91.54 Delayed Quote.12.85%
WTI -0.33% 86.202 Delayed Quote.10.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aTaiwan says will protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group
RE
12:37aThai rice exports could reach 8 million tonnes this year despite floods - assoc
RE
12:37aUK registers 225,000 new car sales in September - SMMT
RE
12:30aUk new car registrations of about 225,000 in september - smmt p…
RE
12:27aGold retreats as dollar perks up ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
12:26aChina has 'destroyed' tacit agreement on Taiwan Strait - minister
RE
12:22aUAE non-oil private sector maintains strong growth in September - PMI
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Lower as OPEC+ -2-
DJ
12:14aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Lower as OPEC+ Decision Awaited
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :
3Ebusco N : Australia and EnergyAustralia join forces
4Dye & Durham pitches $825 million deal for Link's units after buyout de..
5Gold retreats as dollar perks up ahead of U.S. jobs data

HOT NEWS