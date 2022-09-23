Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib given medical all-clear to return to prison

09/23/2022 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak speaks to Reuters during an interview in Langkawi, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been given medical clearance to return to prison after completing rehabilitative treatment at a Kuala Lumpur hospital, the health ministry said on Friday.

Najib, 69, started a 12-year prison sentence on Aug. 23 after Malaysia's top court upheld a graft and money laundering conviction against him in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal. He pleaded not guilty.

Since Sept. 4, Najib has been in and out of hospital for issues related to stomach ulcers and high blood pressure, according to his daughter and government officials.

The Health Ministry said on Friday Najib was in good health after undergoing several checks in hospital.

He has also been taught by the hospital's physiotherapists techniques on how to exercise by himself, the ministry said in a statement.

Najib, who has also been fined nearly $50 million, remains on trial in four other corruption cases. He has consistently denied wrongdoing and has applied for a royal pardon.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37aADB head says FX intervention among tools for emerging Asia
RE
05:36aSwitzerland condemns "sham referendums" in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador
RE
05:36aVolkswagen, Elia sign MoU to explore vehicle integration into power grid
RE
05:34aUN-mandated inquiry concludes war crimes were committed in Ukraine
RE
05:34aSterling Falls Further After Weaker PMI Data
DJ
05:33aUK tax cuts to cost 45 billion pounds by 2026/27
RE
05:32aGrim PMIs knock euro, sterling to new lows as recession looms
RE
05:30aPutin was 'pushed' into Ukraine war, says Italy's Berlusconi
RE
05:30aFrance sets minimum delivery fee for online book orders
RE
05:30aPakistan's bonds slump on report UN DP to recommend debt restructuring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to rai..
2Ericsson says no hardware exported to Russia, only software support
3FTSE muted ahead of UK's mini-budget
4The board of directors in Azelio has resolved on a fully guaranteed rig..
5Take Five: Intervention watch is here

HOT NEWS