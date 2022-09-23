Malaysia's ex-PM Najib given medical all-clear to return to prison

Najib, 69, started a 12-year prison sentence on Aug. 23 after Malaysia's top court upheld a graft and money laundering conviction against him in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal. He pleaded not guilty.

Since Sept. 4, Najib has been in and out of hospital for issues related to stomach ulcers and high blood pressure, according to his daughter and government officials.

The Health Ministry said on Friday Najib was in good health after undergoing several checks in hospital.

He has also been taught by the hospital's physiotherapists techniques on how to exercise by himself, the ministry said in a statement.

Najib, who has also been fined nearly $50 million, remains on trial in four other corruption cases. He has consistently denied wrongdoing and has applied for a royal pardon.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)