Malaysia's ex-premier Muhyiddin claims win in general election
11/19/2022 | 02:20pm EST
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament.
Muhyiddin said he was willing to work with any party to reach the numbers needed to form the government.
(Reporting by Angie Teo and Mei Mei Chu; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jan Harvey)