Malaysia's new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia swore in a new
prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday as the
Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and
public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic.
The appointment of Ismail Sabri, 61, restores the role to a
party tainted by graft accusations, after he secured a
parliamentary majority from the same alliance that collapsed
this week and replaced Muhyiddin Yassin https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16.
Ismail Sabri, formerly Muhyiddin's deputy, was sworn in at
the national palace after being picked by https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-king-expected-name-new-pm-after-rulers-meet-2021-08-20
King Al-Sultan Abdullah, the constitutional monarch.
He took the oath of office in front of the monarch and other
coalition leaders, including former prime minister Najib Razak.
King Al-Sultan Abdullah has previously said the new prime
minister would have to face a confidence vote in parliament to
prove his majority.
Ismail Sabri starts his job at a time when Malaysia's
infections and deaths relative to population rank as southeast
Asia's highest.
An online petition started this week drew 350,000
signatories opposing Ismail Sabri's appointment, citing his
handling of the pandemic.
Friday's 23,564 cases were a record for a third straight
day, taking the tally beyond 1.5 million.
Public anger has grown as infections spread despite multiple
extended lockdowns and ramped up vaccinations. Since last month,
Malaysians in need have hoisted white flags at their homes to
seek public help.
Although Malaysia escaped the worst of the pandemic last
year, a regional election led to a steady spike in infections
since the fourth quarter of 2020, with the Delta variant
worsening the situation in recent months.
Flip-flops on lockdown measures, failure to act against
politicians who violated rules and months of politicking have
soured the public.
The pandemic has also dampened economic growth, with the
central bank slashing https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/malaysia-cbank-slashes-2021-growth-outlook-covid-19-surge-lockdowns-2021-08-13
its 2021 forecast twice this year.
With Ismail Sabri in office the post is being returned to
the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which governed
for more than six decades since independence, but was defeated
in a 2018 election over a scandal at state fund 1MDB.
He becomes Malaysia's third prime minister since the 2018
election, after UMNO pulled its backing for Muhyiddin last
month, citing his failure to manage the pandemic.
Najib was convicted over 1MDB but has denied wrongdoing and
appealed the ruling.
